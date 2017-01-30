Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast: January 30, 2017

  • Capitol Coverage about the impact of Trump's freeze on the EPA
  • Hunters and anglers cry foul over plans to privatize public lands
  • Connecting the Drops looks at fluoride in Colorado water

