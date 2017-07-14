Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 14, 2017

By 1 hour ago
  • DMEA contributes to SEI's solar school program
  • Six area high schools to get solar installations
  • Voters in state want names removed from registered lists
  • Governor Hickenlooper commits state to climate alliance

Tags: 
DMEA
SEI
Voter Registration
Climate Alliance