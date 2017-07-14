Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: July 14, 2017 By Eric Goold • 1 hour ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email DMEA contributes to SEI's solar school program Six area high schools to get solar installations Voters in state want names removed from registered lists Governor Hickenlooper commits state to climate alliance Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast July 14, 2017 Tags: DMEASEIVoter RegistrationClimate AllianceTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.