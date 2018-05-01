Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 1, 2018

By 53 minutes ago
  • Red Flag Bill making its way through the statehouse
  • Bill would allow family, law enforcement members to take guns away
  • SNAP benefits in danger of being cut, would destabilize local economies
  • Capitol Conversation about funding public pensions

Tags: 
Red Flag Bill
Colorado State Legislature
SNAP benefits
capitol conversation
public pensions