KVNF Regional Newscast: May 8, 2017

  • Bill to increase Parks and Wildlife fees defeated
  • Month-long I-70 construction begins today
  • 600,000 Coloradans will lose Medicaid coverage under AHCA
  • Delta County to take public input on updated Master Plan

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Department of Transportation
Medicaid
Delta County