The New Year Rings In With 'Fire And Fury.' It Might Mean A Consequential 2018

2018 picked up where 2017 left off with eye-popping palace intrigue mixed with the widening net of the Department of Justice's Russia investigation.

The week kicked off with tabloid-like, tell-all details from the new book Fire and Fury with explosive on-the-record and blind quotes from White House insiders. It led to the president eviscerating his former chief strategist Steve Bannon, accusing him of losing his mind and branding him as "Sloppy Steve."

Some details in Wolff's book, which among other things questions the president's competence and mental stability, have not just been questioned by the White House, but also by reporters. Wolff, though, says he has hours of audio recordings and defended the top-selling book in an interview with NPR's All Things Considered Friday.

"When you write a book like this, people regret what they said to me," Wolff contended. "What they say to any reporter who they relax with and they forget who they're talking to. I have sympathy for that, and I think the natural response is to say, 'Oh my god, I didn't say it.' But I will tell you, they said it."

The week ended with a bombshell report from The New York Times about how Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe may be targeting the president for obstruction of justice over his attempts to stop the attorney general from recusing himself from the investigation. The Times reported Trump dispatched White House counsel Don McGahn to stop Sessions from going through with it. It didn't work, and Trump was furious. The president believed, according to the Times, that the attorney general's job was to protect the president.

For his part, Trump sees it all as politically motivated, tweeting Friday:

It was a remarkable week and start to the new year that could portend a politically consequential 2018.



Here's a day-by-day look back at the week:

Monday

Trump's first tweet of the year threatens to cut off aid to Pakistan:

Tuesday

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, announces his retirement, triggering speculation that Mitt Romney will run for the seat. (Trump had gone to Utah late last year to try and encourage Hatch to run for re-election.)

Trump tweets that his nuclear button is bigger than North Korea's Kim Jong Un:

Trump also touts in a tweet that there were zero commercial aviation deaths in 2017. Trump can hardly claim credit, AP fact checks. There haven't been any in the U.S. in four years.

The co-founders of Fusion GPS, the firm that commissioned the Steele dossier of opposition research about Trump, speak out in an op-ed in the New York Times. It's headlined, "The Republicans' Fake Investigations."

(By the way, 10 years ago on this day, Barack Obama's path to the presidency took a giant leap forward with his win in the Iowa caucuses.)

Wednesday

Doug Jones of Alabama and Tina Smith of Minnesota are sworn in as new Democratic senators and Minnesota Sen. Al Franken's resignation becomes official. The GOP majority in the Senate shrinks to 51-49.

Excerpts from Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff are released; Trump blasts former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who is quoted in the book. "When he was fired," Trump says in an official statement, "he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

Trump's private lawyers issue a cease-and-desist letter to Bannon for violating a non-disclosure agreement.

Trump dissolves his election integrity commission. The commission, which was plagued by controversy, formed after Trump claimed he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election — by some 3 million votes — due to fraud. No evidence has ever been found of voter fraud on that scale, and several states balked at the commission's requests. Commission vice chairman Kris Kobach vows to take the investigation inside the Department of Homeland Security.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort files a lawsuit against the Justice Department challenging the scope of the Mueller investigation. Manafort faces multiple criminal charges including conspiracy against the United States and has pleaded not guilty.

Thursday

Friday