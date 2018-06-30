Related Program: All Things Considered Otis Williams, Original Member Of The Temptations, On 'Ain't Too Proud' By Michel Martin • 8 minutes ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email View Slideshow 1 of 2 Ephraim Sykes, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness. Berkeley Repertory Theatre's Production of Ain't Too Proud. Doug Hamilton / Courtesy of The Kennedy Center View Slideshow 2 of 2 Berkeley Repertory Theatre's production of Ain't Too Proud. Kevin Berne / Courtesy of The Kennedy Center Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.