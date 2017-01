Elvin Bishop / Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio / Alligator: A much needed, refreshing approach to the world around us via Elvin Bishop's unique take on the Blues with his sense of humor, his" muscular guitar & soulful slide," accompanied by Bob Welsh on Piano & Guitar and the irrepressible Willy Jordan on Vocals. Charlie Musselwhite & Kim Wilson drop by too - Take a leap and jump into the Fun Pool with Elvin & friends!