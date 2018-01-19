Top Stories: Pope Angers Chileans; Turnover In Trump White House

Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Turnover In Trump's White House Is 'Record-Setting,' And It Isn't Even Close.
-- Trump, Unlikely Champion Of Anti-Abortion Rights Movement, To Address March For Life.
-- Pope Francis Accuses Bishop's Critics Of Slander, Riling Sex Abuse Victims In Chile.
-- Hurricane-Force Winds In Europe Halt Flights, Rip Roofs And Topple Trees.
-- Stansfield Turner, Who Headed CIA Under Carter, Dies At 94.
-- Iowa Boys Charged In Connection With Death Of Half A Million Honey Bees.
And here are more early headlines:
With No Spending Law, Government Shutdown A Possibility. (Washington Post)
Latest On Shackled California Children. (CNN)
Cape Town, South Africa, On The Verge Of Losing Water. (CBS)
Oil Tanker Blast Shuts Down Utah Highway. (Deseret News)