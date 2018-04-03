Related Program: As the Worm Turns As the Worm Turns - Tuesday, April 3rd By Jeff Reynolds • 36 minutes ago Related Program: As the Worm Turns TweetShareGoogle+Email Credit Suze Smith Host Jill Spears is joined by gardening guru Lance Swigart and "fair-weather worm" Lulu Volckhausen, just back from her winter of ski instructing, for a spring-time gardening discussion. Listen Listening... / 32:23 Episode aired Tuesday, April 3rd, 2018 Tags: GardenorganicSpringpruningTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.