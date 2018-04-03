As the Worm Turns - Tuesday, April 3rd

Related Program: 
As the Worm Turns

Host Jill Spears is joined by gardening guru Lance Swigart and "fair-weather worm" Lulu Volckhausen, just back from her winter of ski instructing, for a spring-time gardening discussion.

