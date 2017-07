Host Jill Spears and gardening gurus Lance Swigart & Lulu Volckhausen chat about summer gardening & take calls.

Amber calls with a question about whiteflies.

Andrea has a question about dealing with ants in a potted cactus that she wants to be able to bring indoors this winter.

Tim calls with a question about a sickly cherry tree, and also a report that the CSU Extension Research Center on Rogers Mesa west of Hotchkiss will be reopening.